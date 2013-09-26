 

Three alleged gang members charged after assault in New Plymouth

Three alleged gang members have been charged after a vicious attack on members of the public in New Plymouth on Wednesday night.

Yesterday, police visited multiple addresses in New Plymouth with links to the Mongrel Mob.

At approximately 7.35pm, a man was allegedly being assaulted with a weapon by a group of men when members of the public went to assist, police said in a statement.

The assisting members of the public were then also allegedly set upon by the group with one of the men who went to help ending up hospital after he was hit in the head with a bottle.

Three men, aged 17, 22, and 32, were arrested and charged with offences including injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and participating in an organised criminal group.

"This attack was perpetrated by a group of thugs on innocent members of the public," says Detective Acting Sergeant Heath Karlson.

"Many families and children witnessed the disgusting attack as well which is hugely concerning.

"This kind of behaviour is not acceptable and we are pleased we have been able to arrest those responsible and hold them to account."

Police have appealed to anyone that witnessed the attack on Devon Street West.

The men appeared in New Plymouth District Court yesterday and are due to appear again on July 12.

