Three of 33 close contacts of Papatoetoe High School Covid case test negative; more results today

Three of 33 close Covid-19 contacts at Papatoetoe High School have tested negative for the virus, with the results for the remaining 30 tests expected today.

Covid-19 graphic (file picture). Source: Associated Press

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the latest testing results on Breakfast this morning, adding that he is particularly interested in establishing if there had been any onward transmission at the school and workplaces.

“Pleasingly, [there] were over 3000 tests in Auckland,” Bloomfield said.

