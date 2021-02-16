TODAY |

Three of 33 close contacts of Papatoetoe High School Covid case test negative; more results today

Three of 33 close Covid-19 contacts at Papatoetoe High School have tested negative for the virus, with the results for the remaining 30 tests expected today.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the latest testing results on Breakfast this morning, adding that he is particularly interested in establishing if there had been any onward transmission at the school and workplaces.

“Pleasingly, [there] were over 3000 tests in Auckland,” Bloomfield said.

He told Breakfast the daughter had experienced the onset of symptoms before her mother, who works at an airport laundry and catering service. Source: Breakfast

A Papatoetoe High School student was one of three Auckland family members confirmed to have contracted the more contagious UK variant of Covid-19.

