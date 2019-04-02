TODAY |

'Threatening or inciting violence' not covered by free speech - David Seymour

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

By Craig McCulloch of rnz.co.nz

ACT leader David Seymour says his proposed free speech protections would not allow people to spread footage of the Christchurch terrorist attack.

Philip Arps - a Christchurch business owner and self-proclaimed neo-Nazi - was yesterday sentenced to 21 months in prison for sharing a video of the massacre in which 51 people were killed.

He also asked an unknown person to add cross-hairs and a body count to the video to "make it more fun". Arps is appealing the prison sentence.

The 44-year-old earlier pleaded guilty to two charges of distributing objectionable material under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act.

Mr Seymour said ACT's recently announced free speech policy would not and should not prevent a person like Arps from being charged.

"In the case of this guy in Christchurch, his real crime in my view was that he was actually inciting people ... or glorifying people undertaking violent acts, and that is a crime quite separate from anything else," Mr Seymour told RNZ.

"Freedom of speech does not cover threatening or inciting violence, or criminal nuisance. It never has and it never should, because those things are truly dangerous."

Under its "Freedom to Speak" policy, the ACT Party would repeal parts of the Human Rights Act and the Summary Offences Act which make insulting and offensive speech unlawful. It would also restrict the Harmful Digital Communications Act to complainants under the age of 18.

But Mr Seymour said he would leave the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act unchanged as it existed "primarily to protect children".

"We haven't seen it as a major problem. It doesn't seem to be the area where people are most often persecuted."

The policy, however, would remove the "offensive behaviour" charge under which Arps was reportedly found guilty in 2016.

In that case, Arps filmed himself performing Hitler salutes and dumping a box of pigs' heads outside the Masjid Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch.

Mr Seymour said that behaviour is "absolutely reprehensible", but should not be a crime in itself.

"Once you make it a crime, you can imagine other people - such as the kinds of activities that Greenpeace get up to - being seen as similarly reprehensible or nuisance-like. The only difference is whether or not they're politically acceptable.

"The issue is not whether or not people should be allowed to do something. The issue is: what can we trust the state to moderate?"

Mr Seymour suggested Arps may have been able to be charged with other offences in the 2016 case, such as trespassing or being a nuisance.

"We should have a paradigm where you can say what you like so long as you do not threaten or incite violence, or commit other crimes along the way as some of these less desirable people often do."

David Seymour
David Seymour Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Close-up of various cold cuts on the serving tray - prosciutto, sausages, ham, salami etc.
What's so bad about processed foods? Scientists offer new clues
2
The Storm enforcer is also eligible to play for Toa Samoa, with both his parents born in the Pacific Islands.
'NZ gave my family a safe place to stay' - Kiwis prop vows to never switch allegiances, despite Samoan lineage
3
Holdens get three years of free servicing from the dealership, but not so with Holden HSVs, Steve Rangihuna was told.
Holden HSV owner feeling burned after dealer says he doesn’t actually own a Holden
4
If Comanchero gang think they can take on Mongrel Mob in NZ 'they'll be in for a shock', ex-Aussie cop says
5
Andrew Fifita made sure to give Vatuvei a bit of stick after winning the Dancing with the Stars competition.
'Is that that dancing guy?' Manu Vatuvei teased by former Mate Ma'a Tonga teammate Andrew Fifita
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Cattle Cow Farm in New Zealand. You can even see sheep on the typical green hills in back.

More than 400 injured or sick animals sent to meatworks, triggering instant fines under new rules

Commuters demand action over Wellington region's most dangerous road
05:21

Woman tours now-famous 'mystery' bedroom she plastered with pop posters in 1964
00:33
The investigation is looking into claims Kiwi SAS soldiers killed civilians during a 2010 raid.

Afghan villagers 'worn down', pull out of Operation Burnham inquiry