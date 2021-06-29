Threat of heavy swells in Wellington not yet over

Emergency management authorities are urging Wellingtonians near the coast to remain on alert as the threat of heavy swells is not yet over.

Cars travelling on the road as large waves pick up in Eastbourne, Lower Hutt. Source: 1 NEWS

These include people on Wellington’s south coast, the Wairarapa Coast and in Wellington harbour around Petone and Eastbourne.

MetService data this morning indicated waves across the region’s South Coast peaked at about 6.5 metres shortly after high tide at 9pm last night.

However, waves of up to 5.5 metres are still expected until about 9.30am today at high tide.

Debris washed up at Owhiro Bay. Source: 1 NEWS

“By way of comparison, waves of 5.5 metres are comparable to those seen during last year’s Owhiro Bay event when local roading and a number of properties sustained water damage,” Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WERO) regional manager Jeremy Holmes said.

Of the approximately 140 homes along Breaker Bay Road, WREMO say at least 120 were evacuated last night.



Holmes told 1 NEWS five families were put into emergency accommodation last night. Police were working with families who were hesitant to evacuate last night over fears that their homes wouldn’t be safe if they left it.

He said the full extent of the damage caused by yesterday’s heavy swells won’t be known until first light.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There is debris on a number of roads on the South Coast and Days Bay. There is some minor damage to property.

“As at 5am today Wellington City Council’s Roading Team advised that they had seen over-topping at Breaker Bay, Owhiro Bay and Moa Point and they were clearing debris,” he said.

Holmes said Civil Defence expected that by lunch time today, it should be safe for residents to return home.

“At this stage our advice remains the same as last night: people should stay out of the water, stay off or away from beaches and away from the coast so they do not put themselves or rescuers at risk.”

Yesterday, Mayor Andy Foster declared a state of emergency for Wellington's South Coast.