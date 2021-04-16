Thousands of working holidaymakers will soon able to help struggling tourism sector

There is more cause for celebration for New Zealand's struggling tourism sector as thousands of working holidaymakers will soon be able to help businesses here struggling to find staff.

From Monday those on working holiday visas in Australia will be able to apply for the same visas here.

“It’s great to have confirmation that our visitors from Australia can include those young people from around the world that have been in Australia working - and now they have the opportunity to come here and work instead,” Tourism Industry Aotearoa’s Chris Roberts says.

It comes after Immigration New Zealand put a suspension on working holiday visa applications in August last year.

“There's about 45,000 eligible young travellers in Australia, we don't know how many of them would choose to come over here, but even if a couple of thousand did that would make a substantial difference,” Roberts told 1 NEWS.

The tourism sector says these workers will be important in plugging gaps in temporary or part time roles.

Scenic Hotel Group’s Brendan Taylor says: "I have to take my hat off, because with the issues that we had trying to get the borders open and if they are now allowing the visas and that sort of thing the Government is starting to listen to the industry."

Ellen Murphy of Wolf Hospitality says Queenstown needs such workers.

“I think it’s exactly what Queenstown needs at moment. We run very much on tourists and backpackers and transient people coming through so it’s going to make a huge difference.