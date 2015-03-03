Thousands without power, traffic lights down in Auckland after incident at Vector substation

Around 6,000 customers are without power after smoke was reported coming from a switchboard room at Vector's Mt Wellington substation in Auckland this afternoon.

Source: Thinkstock

A statement from Vector says firefighters have now contained the situation and the response crew is working to restore power to the area.

"Significant damage to electrical equipment has caused a power outage to some 6,000 customers in the Mt Wellington area and surrounding suburbs," part of the statement read.

Auckland Transport is also warning commuters to be aware of multiple traffic lights out in Waipuna and Panmure due to the power outage.