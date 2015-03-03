Thousands without power in Mount Maunganui

Source:
Thousands of properties are without power in Mount Maunganui tonight.
Source: Thinkstock
According to Power Co there are 4274 properties currently without power.
Helen Rejthar told 1 NEWS she was leaving her family’s home when the district lost power saying "there was a flash and then darkness."
She was driving along Grove Avenue when the power went out and says she’s never experienced anything quite like it.
"It was crazy driving through mount with no traffic and street lights."
The company is currently investigating the outage and it's estimated to be restored around 11:30pm tonight.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news