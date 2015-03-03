Thousands without power in Mount Maunganui

Thousands of properties are without power in Mount Maunganui tonight.

Source: Thinkstock

According to Power Co there are 4274 properties currently without power.

Helen Rejthar told 1 NEWS she was leaving her family’s home when the district lost power saying "there was a flash and then darkness."

She was driving along Grove Avenue when the power went out and says she’s never experienced anything quite like it.

"It was crazy driving through mount with no traffic and street lights."