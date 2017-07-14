 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Thousands without power in central and lower North Island

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Crews have been out since first light trying to restore connections.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:35
1
Ivan Cleary, Simon Mannering, Ben Matulino and other teammates sent a special farewell video message for the departing Warrior.

Watch: Warriors' Manu Vatuvei chokes up after farewell video from friends and players: 'I don't like saying goodbyes'

00:15
2
Donald Trump appraised the French President’s wife’s appearance when they met in Paris.

Watch: The moment Donald Trump tells French President his wife is in 'such good physical shape'

00:27
3
Crews have been out since first light trying to restore connections.

LIVE: Polar blast leaves thousands without power in North Island, traps hundreds in Ruapehu region

4

Dog jumps on pram, bites child on the face in scary Nelson attack

02:53
5
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.

Power cut to more than 10,000 North Island homes as polar blast continues to bring transport headaches, rain and snow

04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 