Thousands without power around the North Island as heavy rain, strong winds lash the country

Thousands of households around the North Island are without power this morning as heavy rain and strong winds lash the country.

With temperatures near zero, locals say an upgrade of power poles in the area should not have been planned for the middle of winter.

In Auckland, about 12,000 households and businesses are without power this morning.

Vector activated its storm response plan last night with crews working through the night to restore power outages caused by the weather. 

Some properties on Waiheke Island have been without power since late last night, but Vector says on its website they're expecting to restore power by 10.30am this morning.

Other outages are impacting homes and businesses in Flat Bush, Mount Wellington, One Tree Hill and Glen Eden, while power's been out since 5.00am in some parts of Parnell in central Auckland.

Follow 1 NEWS NOW's live updates as wild weather lashes parts of NZ

Further north, Whangaparoa and Matakana have experienced some outages, and parts of Mangawhai have been powerless since 7.00pm Thursday night.

Auckland's west coast has been hit too, with parts of Muriwai, Waimauku and Helensville without power.

Other suburbs also had outages that have since been restored.

Most areas are expected to have power by this morning, Vector said on its website.

Hundreds are without power in Hastings, Napier and Rotorua according to Unison's outages website.

In Hastings over 1000 customers were affected by power outages, including 795 in Havelock North.

In Napier 373 customers were affected, and in Rotorua 586 customers have been affected by the outages.

Powerco were reporting an outage in Whitianga was affecting 9037 properties this morning, as well as outages in Tauranga, Palmerston North, Ashhurst, Te Puke, Taihape, Waverley, Te Aroha, and Matakana Island. 

