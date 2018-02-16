Thousands turn out for Southern Field Days in Waimumu

The biannual event Southern Field Days in Waimumu, near Gore in Southland has attracted more then f40,000 people to the region.

"We started in 1982 with 60 exhibitors, now we've grown 19 field days later, we've grown to 756 this year and had to declare ourselves sold out," says Field Days Chairman Logan Evans.

The event is an annual farming and agricultural trade show, the largest in New Zealand and the Southern Hemisphere.

"One guy I talked to yesterday, he'd had the best day he's ever had at this event, so that was great to hear," Mr Evans said.

Times can be tough for local farmers and everything at Field Days is for sale including tractors that can be worth $250,000.

"What we've found this year with the drought going on is that farmers have been really pro active about doing something about it, like de-stocking, sending stuff away for grazing, so that a really positive thing to see," Lindsay Wright of Rural Support Southland.