Thousands turn out for parade in Nuku'alofa to celebrate historic Tongan league win Matt Manukia 1 NEWS Sport Reporter Today was declared a public holiday in Tonga after its rugby league team's historic upset win over Australia at Eden Park two weeks ago with typically exuberant celebrations at the parade.