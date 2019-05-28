Thousands of teachers and principals to strike nationwide today calling for better pay and work conditions

Today, more than 50,000 primary teachers and principals, along with secondary teachers, will strike together for the first time over pay and conditions.

Primary teachers’ union NZEI said 47 marches will take place around the country, from the Far North to Invercargill, in the largest strike the education sector has ever held.

The regional rallies are starting at varying times, but in the main cities teachers will march from around 12pm.

This is the third strike for primary teachers, with previous strikes taking place in August and November last year.

NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association say the Government’s combined $1.2 billion offer does not go far enough to address teachers' calls for improved pay and workload, as well as more support for children with learning difficulties.

NZEI President Lynda Stuart said primary teachers want an offer that shows them they are valued and her door is open to discussing ways to address this with the Ministry of Education.

"They’re out there showing the Government, trying to give a clear message to the Government that actually we need to address the crisis in education," she said.

The Ministry of Education and Education Minister Chris Hipkins have maintained today’s industrial action is unwarranted.

"I am a parent… I think the teachers should be paid more but there’s a limit to the amount of pay rises any one workforce can get all in one go," Mr Hipkins said.

MOE’S Ellen MacGregor-Reid said striking does not offer a solution in a statement on Monday.

"Instead it will cause disruption to the learning of many thousands of children and young people, as well as causing significant inconvenience for families and employers," she said.

By Monday, 1229 or 51 per cent of primary, secondary and composite schools with union members had voluntarily advised MOE they would be closed or only able to provide supervision today, but parents were advised to check with their child’s school.

Schools have been encouraged to stay open but health and safety is the priority, MOE stated.

New Zealand School Trustees Association president Lorraine Kerr said schools will be under more pressure to keep their doors open for the community, if further industrial action does happen.

"Most parents can wear one day, I'm not sure they can wear any longer than that in terms of having to give up their day to day," Ms Kerr said.

MOE has had its applications for facilitated bargaining with NZEI and PPTA approved, but no date has been set for this to start according to a spokesperson for the Employment Relations Authority.

Lawyers for NZEI are reviewing the request after its members voted to not participate in a second round of meditation and PPTA has declined the request.

A Facebook page called "I back the teachers!" had jumped to at least 9500 members last night with many parents posting messages of support.

Titahi Bay mother of three Sunny Bayliss is planning to march to Parliament alongside teachers today in Wellington.

"Teachers stand up for and advocate for my daughter... I am standing up to advocate for them," she said.

Mrs Bayliss said she understood the Government was juggling a lot of spending priorities, but said without a better offer the education system would "break".

Police will be at strikes in the main cities and say they expect the protests to be peaceful, a police media spokesperson said.

Auckland's Queen Street and the central city is expected to be heavily congested from between 10am and 2pm, Inspector Joe Hunter said in a statement.

"We urge people to be mindful of the congestion and take alternative routes if driving. We want to ensure everyone stays safe," he said.