Thousands of students head back to school under strict new Level 3 rules

It was back to school today for thousands of children as education centres opened in Level 3 under strict new rules.

While 90 per cent of children are still learning from home, children at school were put into bubbles as school restrictions were put in place.

The Ministry of Education says as of 10.30am nearly 12,000 students were at school - that’s less than one per cent of the roll and well below the 40,000 that were expected today.

Some principals 1 NEWS spoke to said they were surprised by the numbers at all and were also surprised by the lack of unplanned attendances.

The Education Ministry stressed the numbers were preliminary and would have a clearer idea tomorrow about the numbers.

In terms of early childhood schools, nearly 8,000 children were reported going into centres today - that’s just four per cent of the roll.