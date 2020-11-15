TODAY |

Thousands of students to find out NCEA results today

Source:  1 NEWS

Thousands of students will today be able to access their provisional NCEA results after about 1.1 million personalised exam booklets and digital exam entries have been marked.

Source: 1 NEWS

Results went live on the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) website this morning and students can access them through their student login.

Around 140,000 students are expected to access the site, where they can also see how many Learning Recognition Credits they have earned, and whether they have been awarded Course Endorsements, a Certificate Endorsement or University Entrance.

NZQA has also extended its call centre opening hours until 8pm tomorrow, with extra staff ready to answer specific queries students may have about their NCEA results.

The NZQA call centre can be contacted on 0800 697 296 or helpdesk@nzqa.govt.nz.

NZQA returns marked papers to students from late January, after which students can apply for a review or reconsideration.

New Zealand
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One person wins $8.5 million in Lotto Powerball
2
Donald Trump arrives in Florida as Biden inauguration begins
3
Joe Biden officially sworn in as new President of the United States
4
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, rapper Lil Wayne and dozens of others
5
Wiggles sell tickets for NZ tour without border exemption and MIQ slots
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person wins $8.5 million in Lotto Powerball
01:47

Finding enough staff to administer the Covid-19 jab could be a challenge in NZ

Upper Hutt woman charged with two burglaries following multiple reports of intruder on properties

Police release name of 14-year-old boy who died after Tauranga crash involving truck