Thousands of students to find out NCEA results today

Thousands of students will today be able to access their provisional NCEA results after about 1.1 million personalised exam booklets and digital exam entries have been marked.

Source: 1 NEWS

Results went live on the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) website this morning and students can access them through their student login.

Around 140,000 students are expected to access the site, where they can also see how many Learning Recognition Credits they have earned, and whether they have been awarded Course Endorsements, a Certificate Endorsement or University Entrance.

NZQA has also extended its call centre opening hours until 8pm tomorrow, with extra staff ready to answer specific queries students may have about their NCEA results.

The NZQA call centre can be contacted on 0800 697 296 or helpdesk@nzqa.govt.nz.