Thousands stranded in Golden Bay after ex-Cyclone Gita cuts access

Medical supplies have been picked up in Nelson and flown to Golden Bay in the helicopter that's taking two cabinet ministers around parts of the upper South Island hit by former cyclone Gita.

The supplies went to the clinic in Golden Bay, which was running short because the storm has cut the Takaka Hill Road.

Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi and Primary Industries Minister Damien O'Connor flew in today to assess damage in the region and talk to local civil defence controllers.

They also met Tasman Mayor Richard Kempthorn and Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese.

The local civil defence controllers told the ministers Kakaka wasn't as badly hit as they had anticipated but the Takaka Hill Road was likely to be closed for several days.

There are huge slips and mudslides on the road that links Nelson and Kakaka.

Mr O'Connor, who is the MP for the West Coast, said vineyards would be hard hit because they were close to harvesting.

In the Riwaka area, vineyards are under water.

From Golden Bay the ministers flew to Westport where they met the local civil defence team.

Response manager Erica Adams said the region had been well prepared for Gita because Cyclone Fehi came through just a few weeks ago.