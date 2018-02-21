 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Thousands still without power across Manawatu and Taranaki after Cyclone Gita

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Contractors are working to restore electricity to numerous areas of Taranaki and Manawatu this morning after the strong winds of Cyclone Gita toppled lines.

Powerco reported that thousands of properties were affected yesterday, and outages continue today.
Source: 1 NEWS

PowerCo's website reported that 14058 properties across the two regions were without power as of about 8.45am.

The largest of these outages was the town of Patea, with 1666 properties affected there alone.

The severe weather brought power cut, slips, flooding and road closures.
Source: Breakfast

Authorities have warned people in affected areas to be wary of downed lines, and to treat them as live at all times.

Network Tasman reports that electricity is currently out in the Cliff Road Kina, Waiwhero Road and Marahau areas.

The strong winds have begun to cause power outages and damage to properties as the cyclone moves in.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Manawatu-Wanganui

Taranaki

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:41
1
Car and properties were damaged in the flooding, with locals left with nothing to do but move their possessions to higher ground.

Effects of ex-Cyclone Gita still being felt with thunderstorms and high winds forecast for central New Zealand

00:57
2
This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.

Watch: Drone footage shows numerous slips on Takaka Hill as Gita slams upper Sth Island

00:57
3
This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.

Drone footage shows numerous slips on Takaka Hill as Gita slams into upper South Island

4
Adam Thomson posts on social media after overcoming a spinal infection.

'Feels good man!' Former All Black Adam Thomson out of hospital after two-month battle with spinal infection

00:45
5
The Tasman town was hit hard by severe weather over the 24 hours.

Watch: Riwaka road left strewn with debris after flooding from Cyclone Gita

00:25
Clean up crews are working to clear up the debris.

LIVE: Kapiti Coast left battered from ex- Cyclone Gita with thunderstorms, high winds forecast for central New Zealand

1 NEWS has the latest development after the storm hit New Zealand.


00:07
CCTV captured the drama on Bush Rd, Albany today.

Watch: Out of control Auckland bus ploughs through tree and into car

The frightening incident involving a Ritchies bus was captured on CCTV in Albany today.

00:45
The Tasman town was hit hard by severe weather over the 24 hours.

Watch: Riwaka road left strewn with debris after flooding from Cyclone Gita

Other images from Kapiti Coast's Titahi Bay show well-known boat sheds with serious damage.

00:50
Residents affected by the storm have shared their pictures with TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Readers photos: Mangled trampoline, damaged fences and flooding – Kiwis share their pics after Cyclone Gita

Despite warnings from authorities in the lead up to Gita to tie them down, at least one trampoline appears to have come a cropper.

01:09
The Manurewa High School student is wowing with his latest song Birdie.

Watch as South Auckland student Sonatane Kaufusi sings his hit song in the Seven Sharp studio

The Manurewa High School student is wowing with his latest song Birdie.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 