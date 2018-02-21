Thousands still without power across Manawatu and Taranaki after Cyclone Gita

Contractors are working to restore electricity to numerous areas of Taranaki and Manawatu this morning after the strong winds of Cyclone Gita toppled lines.

PowerCo's website reported that 14058 properties across the two regions were without power as of about 8.45am.

The largest of these outages was the town of Patea, with 1666 properties affected there alone.

Authorities have warned people in affected areas to be wary of downed lines, and to treat them as live at all times.