Thousands of small businesses seek help to kick-start their company online following lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

A Kiwi organisation is seeing thousands of businesses flocking to their website for help about how to take their business online.

Manaaki founder, Pat Macfie says they've helped 55,000 small businesses since the end of March. Source: Breakfast

Manaaki founder Pat Macfie says since the end of March, 55,000 small businesses have approached them for help.

"The response has been really big but I think the most gratifying part is the fact that we are hearing from New Zealand businesses," he says. 

A key concern of the small business owners has been how they can make themselves more visible to their customers without their usual face-to-face interactions. 

Despite previously not seeing a need to before the pandemic, Mr Macfie says a whole new group of companies have needed to make the jump to digital and social media platforms.

"What’s happened is just a whole new generation of small businesses in New Zealand that didn’t probably think they needed to be online or need a website. Now they've flocked online."

He says the online dependence during lockdown has also created opportunities for people wanting to make a little extra money by selling their crafts. 

Kiwis seem to be getting in behind businesses as, according to Pat Macfie, there has been a huge drive of patriotism and support for New Zealand made goods. 

Sustainable Styling has been one of the many businesses who have reached out for help from Manaaki. 

Owner Shiana Weir was helped to establish her own website through their 1,000 free website initiative which has allowed her to reach a bigger client base. 

Not being able to go thirfting for clothes or to style clients due to the lockdown had brought her business largely to a halt, in addition for having to care for her children. 

"The day before lockdown was meant to be the day my business really kicked off. Both my kids were in daycare or school that was their starting date. Not only have I gone from not being able to see clients, I’ve gone from about to have total freedom to two kids at home." 

As of today's shift to Alert Level 2, Ms Weir says she will be able to begin working with clients again including those who have reached out through her new website. 

