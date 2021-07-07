Thousands sign petition to improve post-partum healthcare

Over 50,000 people have signed a petition calling on the Government to improve healthcare for women after childbirth.

Post-natal image, file. Source: istock.com

Advocates say issues like pelvic floor injuries have become a hidden burden, which is forcing some to seek help privately.

Marlborough mum Kat Gibbins is one of the 55,000 people who signed the petition after suffering from chronic pain following the birth of daughter Brooke two years ago.

"Quite a bit of damage was done. So I had to have an episiotomy, I had a third grade internal tear, I had a pelvic floor avulsion, which was later revealed and some pudendal nerve damage"

A serious prolapse occured too, which she tried to get treatment for in hospital.

"They simply said this is just a prolapse, it happens all the time. You've had a baby, things will never be the same down there again and that was all the direction that I was given."

One woman commenting that six years after the birth she needs help, but it's too expensive.

"Nearly six years post birth, I still feel I need pelvic help, but it's too costly for us."

One woman had been waiting two years for surgery while another says it impacts her time with her son.

"Today I sprinted down a field with my son and peed myself a little as I ran, which was not cool,” the mother wrote.

Experts say the issues are far too common, affecting about 50 per cent of women.

"It's been described as the hidden burden for women. It's hidden because the majority of women still put up with it, they don't seek help, they're embarrassed,” Otago University's obstetrics and gynaecology professor Don Wilson said.

The petition is set to go to Parliament tomorrow.

Advocates want free pelvic floor checks by a qualified physio both before and after birth, DHBs to employ more pelvic floor physios or to foot the bill to go privately, and ACC to provide cover for birth trauma.

In a statement, Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verall told 1 NEWS there is support available through midwives, GPs and district health boards and women can be referred to medical specialists for further treatment if needed.

Advocates say there are long waitlists and there's not enough specialised staff.

“It is difficult for a lot of women, long waiting lists and it's just not an appropriate standard of car,” Wilson said.

Gibbins eventually paid to go privately but the pain still impacts her time with Brooke.

“Things like if she wants me to get up and dance with her or bounce on the trampoline. Those things are just out,” she said.