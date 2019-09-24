TODAY |

Thousands set to attend climate strikes around New Zealand

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Climate Change

Today's climate change strikes around New Zealand are set to be the biggest ones yet.

It's the first time adults have been invited to join school and university students in the protests.

In March, an estimated 20,000 people around New Zealand took to the streets in the Strike 4 Climate marches.

Auckland's strike will centre on Aotea Square today at 12pm, while in Christchurch protestors will gather in Cathedral Square at 1pm.

Wellington's event will start in Civic Square at 11am.

A description on the Auckland event's Facebook page sets out what the day will involve.

"On the last day of term, join us at Aotea Square for a rally and then a march to the line where the sea level will be if it rises by 2 metres.

"This is our future if we continue to do nothing.

"Bring your parents and grandparents because we're calling on adults to join us in the fight for our future."

1 NEWS will bring you coverage of the events as they unfold.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The School Strike 4 Climate is set to take place Friday, and some Kiwi businesses are preparing for employees who want to participate. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Climate Change
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:06
Lucy Lawless recounts the time Donald Trump 'crossed a line' when asking her out on a date
2
Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia, causing tsunami panic
3
Irish journalist stands by article calling for an end to the All Blacks' haka
4
Watch: Crowd gives Jacinda Ardern rapturous response during 'surprise' appearance on Late Show with Stephen Colbert
5
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:59

Harmful impact of climate change will have big flow on effect for NZ's tourism industry

New Zealand to head five-country climate trade agreement talks

02:09

New Zealand pig farmers on high alert as African Swine Fever spreads globally
02:01

No successor to swoop in on Jetstar's regional flights