Thousands set to attend climate strikes around New Zealand

Today's climate change strikes around New Zealand are set to be the biggest ones yet.

It's the first time adults have been invited to join school and university students in the protests.

In March, an estimated 20,000 people around New Zealand took to the streets in the Strike 4 Climate marches.

Auckland's strike will centre on Aotea Square today at 12pm, while in Christchurch protestors will gather in Cathedral Square at 1pm.

Wellington's event will start in Civic Square at 11am.

A description on the Auckland event's Facebook page sets out what the day will involve.

"On the last day of term, join us at Aotea Square for a rally and then a march to the line where the sea level will be if it rises by 2 metres.

"This is our future if we continue to do nothing.

"Bring your parents and grandparents because we're calling on adults to join us in the fight for our future."