Thousands send their name for huge card to congratulate Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford on baby

Source:
The Labour Party is creating a huge congratulatory card from the public to new parents Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford and already nearly 16,000 people have signed it.
Source: RNZ
The party is inviting people to send their names and an optional message to the Prime Minister and her partner via its website.
"We're going to deliver a congratulations card to Jacinda and Clarke to celebrate the birth of their new baby. Sign your name now," the callout on Labour's website reads.
"We'll send you a photo of us presenting the card to Jacinda."
It invites people to add their congratulations.
Ms Ardern gave birth to the couple's first baby, a girl, late Thursday afternoon.
Mother and child are doing well, the Prime Minister's Office says.
The family will spend a second night at Auckland City Hospital tonight.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news