Thousands send their name for huge card to congratulate Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford on baby

The Labour Party is creating a huge congratulatory card from the public to new parents Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford and already nearly 16,000 people have signed it.

Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

The party is inviting people to send their names and an optional message to the Prime Minister and her partner via its website.

"We're going to deliver a congratulations card to Jacinda and Clarke to celebrate the birth of their new baby. Sign your name now," the callout on Labour's website reads.

"We'll send you a photo of us presenting the card to Jacinda."

It invites people to add their congratulations. 

Ms Ardern gave birth to the couple's first baby, a girl, late Thursday afternoon.

Mother and child are doing well, the Prime Minister's Office says.

The family will spend a second night at Auckland City Hospital tonight.

