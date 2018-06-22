Thousands send their name for huge card to congratulate Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford on baby

The Labour Party is creating a huge congratulatory card from the public to new parents Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford and already nearly 16,000 people have signed it.

Source: RNZ

The party is inviting people to send their names and an optional message to the Prime Minister and her partner via its website.

"We're going to deliver a congratulations card to Jacinda and Clarke to celebrate the birth of their new baby. Sign your name now," the callout on Labour's website reads.

"We'll send you a photo of us presenting the card to Jacinda."

It invites people to add their congratulations.

Ms Ardern gave birth to the couple's first baby, a girl, late Thursday afternoon.

Mother and child are doing well, the Prime Minister's Office says.