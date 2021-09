A moderate 4.9 earthquake near Waipukurau in Hawke's Bay has been felt by thousands of people.

Felt map for earthquake on Sept. 4, 2021. Source: Geonet

GeoNet says the quake was centred 5km north of the town at a depth of 36km.

The quake occurred just before 5pm on Saturday evening.

More than 6000 people had registered their ratings on the GeoNet website within 15 minutes.