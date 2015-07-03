 

Thousands report feeling 5.1 quake near Kaikoura overnight

The 5.1 magnitude earthquake which struck just north of Kaikoura late last night is the third five plus magnitude event experienced by the region in the past month.

Nearly 3,000 people reported feeling the quake, which hit at 11.21pm at a depth of 16km, 10km north-east of Kaikoura. 

GeoNet recorded the quake as "strong" intensity.

So far 2098 felt reports have been listed on the GeoNet website, with intensity ranging from "extreme" to "weak".

Many people took to Twitter following the quake, describing it as a "slow wobble".

"That was a nice gentle quake," Wellington man Joshua James tweeted. 

Both fire and ambulance services have not received any call outs related to incidents caused by the earthquake.

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake also struck the area earlier yesterday at 11.15am.

