Thousands remain without power and water in Taranaki in wake of Cyclone Gita

Residents in eastern New Plymouth and towns to the east are being told to boil their drinking water as they clean up after Cyclone Gita.

Essential services have been cut to thousands of homes and businesses by extreme winds in the region.
The boil-water notice today applies to more than 26,000 properties.

Yesterday, Gita's strong winds brought down a tree that destroyed a bridge carrying one of the biggest pipes from the New Plymouth water treatment plant.

People watching the waves got more than they bargained for and the city's famous Len Lye Wind Wand leaned dramatically in the gale.
The damage is having a major impact on supplies to the affected areas and water tankers have been deployed in six locations.

A state of emergency remains in New Plymouth District, but has been lifted for Stratford and South Taranaki.

It also remains in the Nelson Tasman region, where the only road into Golden Bay will be closed for at least several days.

State Highway 60 on the Riwaka side of Takaka Hill has been severely damaged in several places and Civil Defence says repairs could take some time.

The NZ Transport Agency will provide an update tomorrow morning, but the closure has left about 6000 Golden Day residents cut off from the rest of the country.

Civil Defence says it has arranged for a delivery of food and essential supplies by barge to Port Tarakohe, with arrival scheduled for late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Elsewhere, states of emergency in Buller, Grey, Westland and Selwyn districts, and Christchurch were lifted today.

Buller Mayor Garry Howard says there was minimal damage to the district from Gita.

"Things didn't eventuate as bad as we were expecting," he said.

Taranaki

