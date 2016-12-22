Thousands raised for family following fatal Auckland house fire

Thousands of dollars have been raised for a family following yesterday's tragic house fire in Auckland that left three people dead.

A five-year-old boy died in the Flat Bush blaze, along with two women aged 66 and 39.

Kailesh Thanabalasingham, 47, an executive officer for the Refugee Council of New Zealand, remains critically ill in hospital. His 11-year-old daughter and 69-year-old father-in-law were discharged yesterday.

A Givealittle page for the Thanabalasingham family has been set up by the Refugees as Survivors New Zealand organisation, which has already raised close to $15,000.

It says Mr Thanabalasingham, who lost his wife, son and mother-in-law in the fire, has worked tirelessly for refugees and asylum seekers in the community.

"There will be huge expenses for him, with funeral, medical and practical costs, so we are reaching out to the community to contribute financially to help this man who has helped so many in the past," the page says.

Friend and lawyer Deborah Manning said the fire was an "unspeakable tragedy".