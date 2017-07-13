Thousands raised for bus crash victim's family as his two youngest fight injuries

Nearly $7,000 has been raised for the family of an Auckland man who died when his car and a bus crashed in Mt Eden on Tuesday, also leaving his two youngest children seriously injured.

Christopher Tobin Source: Christopher Tobin/Facebook

Friends have set up a Givealittle page for the family of Christopher Tobin, 51.

His car and a bus collided head on at 3.30pm on Tuesday at the intersection of Mt Eden Rd and Bellevue Rd and the friends say it was only minutes from his home in Mt Eden.

The author of the Givealittle page describes Mr Tobin, known as "Tuffa" as "a devoted family man" who loved his wife Olivia and cherished their children Vivian, six, Elle, two ,and one-year-old Jack.

Jack is still fighting for his life in intensive care while Elle is now out of intensive care, the writer said.

The Givealittle page was "one way we can somehow help this beautiful young family get through this terribly tough time and to show them our support".