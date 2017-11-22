 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Thousands raised to bring 'happy and beautiful' Kiwi woman home after 'tragic' London death

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A fundraising effort is underway to return the body of a "happy and beautiful" young New Zealand woman from London, after she died in a "tragic accident". 

Toni Kelly

Toni Kelly died in a "tragic accident" in London.

Source: Givealittle

A Givealittle page was created on Sunday for Toni Kelly which has already generated $31,875 as at 8am today.

The page was created by Lucy Griffiths and the description writes: "Unfortunately Toni has sadly passed away due to her injuries".

"In her death, Toni's organs have been donated to help save other lives in the UK. This money will help the family bring Toni home and pay for any extra expenses."

A donator on Ms Kelly's Givealittle page named Richard Chan wrote: "She was a lovely girl, friendly, full of life and a joy to be around."

The Collins family commented: "Toni will be missed terribly by all her Waiuku friends, she was a bubbly gorgeous girl who was loved by many".

NZHerald reported her parents and sister from Whangarei have flown over to London. 

Christine Taylor of Dargaville High School, which Ms Kelly attended, described her as "a very outgoing, easy to get along with and happy go lucky girl". 

"She was very talented in her photography and art," she told NZ Herald. 

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The men made a video diary as they camped out on top of their stricken ute in a remote part of Western Australia.

Watch: 'Surrounded by crocodiles last night' – Aussie mates stranded in mud for four nights on fishing trip


02:31
2
Police are calling it a "particularly nasty and aggressive robbery" which has left staff traumatised.

Video: Do you know these thugs? Police appeal to public after terrifying aggravated robbery of Tauranga tavern

00:30
3
Australia's spin bowler Lyon made a key play, running out England's batsman Vince in the 60th over in Brisbane.

Pinpoint! Nathan Lyon runs out England batsman with sensational piece of fielding

04:02
4
He said the numbers will be more significant as the months unfold.

Peters has 'no doubts' immigration will decrease despite minor drop in first month of new government

00:56
5
Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.

'But I'm scared!' Tonga's RLWC prop freezes and stalls before completing Sky Jump

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

00:20
It’s estimated up to 6,000 litres of molasses leaked onto the road near Te Awamutu.

Video: Thousands of litres of molasses cover Waikato road as truck lies on its side after crash

It rolled at 7.40am today on Ngahape Rd, Ngahape.


00:29
Many Zimbabweans are celebrating the end of Robert Mugabe’s reign – as this reporter found out.

Watch: 'I have no words' - Zimbabwe woman breaks down in tears of joy over Mugabe's resignation live on TV

Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe today resigned after 37 years in power.

00:22
Zimbabweans took to the streets on their feet and in vehicles to celebrate.

Watch: Wild celebrations on streets of Harare as Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe president

The streets of Zimbabwe's capital today erupted in dancing, singing, honking and cheers.

Police car generic.

Man, 26, arrested over Wellington taxi driver shooting

The man is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 