Thousands raised to bring 'happy and beautiful' Kiwi woman home after 'tragic' London death

A fundraising effort is underway to return the body of a "happy and beautiful" young New Zealand woman from London, after she died in a "tragic accident".

Toni Kelly died in a "tragic accident" in London. Source: Givealittle

A Givealittle page was created on Sunday for Toni Kelly which has already generated $31,875 as at 8am today.

The page was created by Lucy Griffiths and the description writes: "Unfortunately Toni has sadly passed away due to her injuries".

"In her death, Toni's organs have been donated to help save other lives in the UK. This money will help the family bring Toni home and pay for any extra expenses."

A donator on Ms Kelly's Givealittle page named Richard Chan wrote: "She was a lovely girl, friendly, full of life and a joy to be around."

The Collins family commented: "Toni will be missed terribly by all her Waiuku friends, she was a bubbly gorgeous girl who was loved by many".

NZHerald reported her parents and sister from Whangarei have flown over to London.

Christine Taylor of Dargaville High School, which Ms Kelly attended, described her as "a very outgoing, easy to get along with and happy go lucky girl".