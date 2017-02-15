Thousands pledged on fundraising page set up to help family of pilot who died fighting Port Hills fire

Thousands of dollars has been raised on a Givealittle page which was set up yesterday to help the family of the pilot who died when the helicopter he was using to help fight the Port Hills fires crashed.

Former SAS soldier, David Steven Askin, 37, died in the crash on Tuesday afternoon near the Sugarloaf car park.

He leaves behind his wife Elizabeth Gilchrist and two young children, Isabelle and Bowie, and to support them in "this time of need" Ms Gilchrist's cousin created a Givealittle page.

Over $33,000 has been raised on the page as of 6am and will go towards Mr Askin's funeral and help the family get by.

"Steve was a family man, ex SAS member and a Kiwi hero. Naturally his family is devastated," reads the page description.

Helicopter pilot, Steve Askin and wife Elizabeth Gilchrist. Source: Supplied

"Steve was a devoted family man."

More than $12,600 has been donated since yesterday by 224 generous people.

"Our condolences and love go to Lizzie and family - we love you and are thinking of you," wrote one donor.

"Our deepest sympathy for the great loss from your family and our gratitude for his work for others," wrote another.