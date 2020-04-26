Thousands of people around the world keeping close eye on Dunedin albatross colony

Hundreds of families nestled up at home are keeping a close eye on another family's nest.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Department of Conservation (DOC) and Cornell Lab's live stream in New York is seeing a record number of views amidst the pandemic.

Over 500,000 people have watched the stream during lockdown, up on 150,000 the same time last year.

Many of them are from overseas, following an 87-day-old chick, who they've unofficially named Pippa.

Ashley Minton, a fan of the colony from Kentucky, in the United States, told 1 NEWS, “It's like watching your own child grow.”

"When she's not on the screen I panic, thinking where did she go? Where did she go?"

Lisa Haymaker, a fan from Maryland, in the United States, said the albatross chick is the highlight of her day.

"I put her on the big screen and my husband is like, 'really, how many more minutes?' and I'm like 'wait 'til she's fed and I'll turn it off,'" said Ms Haymaker.

DOC rangers have been paying close attention to the night vision.

Recently, they witnessed a feral cat stalk the chick. Fortunately, the cat didn't attack.

Baby owls and rabbits have also been spotted on the stream.