Thousands of New Zealanders living across the Tasman become eligible for permanent residency in Australia

Tomorrow tens of thousands of Kiwis living in Australia will become eligible for permanent residency, opening up the pathway to gaining citizenship.

Along with 60,000 to 70,000 other Kiwis, Erin Heine is one of those who will be able to apply, after crossing the Tasman six years ago.

She told 1 NEWS "for me it's a security thing, I think there's a lot of uncertainty when you are a Kiwi living over here."

The new pathway will be available to New Zealander's who were left out in the cold if they arrived after February 2001.

But they have to have been living in Australia before February 2016.

There's also a significant income threshold with those wishing to apply needing to have a taxable income of around $NZ56,000 a year, for each of the last five years.

This threshold means many will miss out, something that Ms Heine doesn't feel is fair.

"I don't think it goes far enough, and I'm excited, but I'm sad too, because what about everyone else?"