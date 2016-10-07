Thousands of New Zealanders' email addresses, passwords stolen in data breach

A popular app has had its email addresses and passwords stolen in a significant data breach.
A person is claiming to be in possession of 2.6 million email addresses and encrypted passwords from Nitro PDF, of which 4000 are .nz email addresses, cyber security organisation CERT NZ said in an alert this afternoon.
"CERT NZ understands there has been further data released in this breach, the details are not yet confirmed," CERT NZ said.
"CERT NZ cannot verify the authenticity of this data."