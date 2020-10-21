Thousands of late-model Toyotas recalled in New Zealand due to brake issue

Toyota New Zealand has issued a precautionary recall of 3183 utes and SUVs due to a potential issue with the vehicles' braking system.

Toyota Hilux (file picture). Source: istock.com

The affected vehicles are Toyota Hilux utes and Toyota Fortuner SUVs manufactured between March 2018 and May 2019.

Owners of the vehicles, who are traceable through registration data, will be contacted by Toyota by letter.

The issue concerns the brake booster unit, which provides brake power assistance — the units may leak, providing reduced assistance.