Thousands of Kiwis on hunt for bargains on biggest retail day of year

Hundreds of thousands of Kiwi shoppers have flocked to the shops today for the biggest retail day of the year. 

Boxing Day spending is expected to reach an all-time high.
Boxing Day spending will be revealed tomorrow, but is expected to reach an all time high. 

news

00:37
1
Police say the crash occurred at Glenavy, reportedly between Carrolls Road and Strangers Road.

'One of the cars has actually been split right in half' - Two dead after car crash near Oamaru

00:29
2
Trent Boult and Matt Henry were in deadly form as the West Indies' top end imploded.

As it happened: West Indies collapse to unrelenting barrage from blazing Black Caps bowlers in rain-affected final ODI

3
A man in his 80s suffered multiple injuries when he slipped and fell onto rocks.

Elderly man in serious condition after attempting to jump off cliff at Auckland beach while playing with grandchildren

01:57
4
The Church of the Good Shepherd attracts thousands every year.

'We had some defecation in the grounds' - High visitor numbers putting iconic church at risk

5

Crash near Tauranga leaves one person critical


01:03
Kiwi Husbandry Manager Emma Bean told 1 NEWS both chicks seem to be healthy and are yet to be named.

'It really is a special Kiwi Christmas' - Two new Kiwi chicks hatch in Rotorua

One chick hatched on Christmas day, and the other hatched today.


Six injured, two seriously in Canterbury crash

Police were called to the intersection of State Highway 1 and Orari Station Road.

02:13
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

1 NEWS NOW's top five moments in 2017 that made you proud to be a Kiwi

Team New Zealand, Taika Waititi and an Auckland lad fighting stereotypes were moments to remember.


Surface flooding in Wellington's Lyall Bay.

Flooding in Wellington after more rain 'than the last 48 days added together' falls at airport

A photo provided to MetService shows surface flooding in Lyall Bay.

00:31
After nearly two weeks of negotiations, Mr Peters announced his decision today.

1 NEWS NOW reflects on the moments in 2017 that stopped the nation

Winston's big decision, natural disasters and the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nearly ended caught our attention.


 
