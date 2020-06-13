Thousands of Kiwis gather for Black Lives Matter marches in Auckland, Wellington

Thousands of people are gathering for Black Lives Matter rallies in Auckland and Wellington this afternoon.

Protesters march down Queen Street Source: Getty

Eight speakers are expected to address the Auckland crowd, including Will Ilolahia, a founding member of the Polynesian Panthas.

Organisers say the march starts at Aotea Square and will end at the US consulate.

Queen Street is currently closed between Wakefield and Customs streets.

Wellington protesters will march from Civid Square to Parliament.

Organisers have asked those attending to remain peaceful and refrain from offensive language.

