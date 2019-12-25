Thousands of Kiwis chose to delay their Christmas so others could spend it with loved ones

The presents may have waited under the Christmas tree for much of the day yesterday for many New Zealanders.

Thousands of Kiwis delayed their Christmases, instead working hard so the rest of the country could enjoy a day off without a hitch.

Among them was security guard Mudhur Thackyal, keeping pedestrians safe in Central Auckland.

“I would rather work than stay at home. I don’t have a family here to celebrate Christmas Day,” Mr Thackyal said.

New Zealanders running vital services, like nurses and firefighters, were also still on the job.

Some hospital staff, including Hannah Reid at Auckland’s North Shore Hospital, volunteered to work so others could have a break.

“We don’t have young children and we thought that it’s nice for our other colleagues to spend Christmas Day with their children,” said Ms Reid.