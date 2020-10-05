TODAY |

Thousands of Kiwis break the law daily by walking across the road

Source:  1 NEWS

Every day hundreds, if not thousands, of Kiwis are breaking the law by walking across the road.

Julian Lee asks if it’s time jaywalking was no longer a law. Source: Seven Sharp

Jaywalking is still a crime in New Zealand, punishable with a $35 dollar fine. 

It's a crime which almost every New Zealander has committed at some point, and which is almost never enforced.

If you are within 20 metres of a controlled crossing, you must use it - otherwise, it's jaywalking.

At that crossing, if you cross while the man (or in Wellington's case, Kate Shepperd) is red - it's jaywalking.

Finally, if you cross the street diagonally - jaywalking.

However if no one ever gets arrested for jaywalking, why is it still a law?

Find out in the video above.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
