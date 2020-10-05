Thousands of Kiwis break the law daily by walking across the road

Every day hundreds, if not thousands, of Kiwis are breaking the law by walking across the road.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jaywalking is still a crime in New Zealand, punishable with a $35 dollar fine.

It's a crime which almost every New Zealander has committed at some point, and which is almost never enforced.

If you are within 20 metres of a controlled crossing, you must use it - otherwise, it's jaywalking.

At that crossing, if you cross while the man (or in Wellington's case, Kate Shepperd) is red - it's jaywalking.

Finally, if you cross the street diagonally - jaywalking.

However if no one ever gets arrested for jaywalking, why is it still a law?