Thousands of Kiwis to benefit from $60 million boost to Pharmac - Bill English

A $60 million government injection into Pharmac is set to see thousands of New Zealanders benefit from drugs "that have never been availbale before" according to the Prime Minister.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman announced yesterday the 2017 Budget will include $60 million more in funding for Pharmac over four years.

Speaking on TVNZ 1's Breakfast today, Mr English said it was "great to be able to allocate this money to Pharmac ... 33,000 people will benefit from these new drugs".

"These are choices we can make because we're an economy in pretty good shape, we've got some positive choices and this is some of them."

Mr English said there would also be a "much larger amount allocated to the rest of the health system" in the budget.

However the opposition says the government is just playing catch-up with funding and using DHB money.

Labour health spokesman David Clark said the funding was well overdue, and said Pharmac's budget had been virtually frozen from 2013 to 2016.