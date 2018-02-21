 

Thousands of homes without power, most without drinkable water in Taranaki following Cyclone Gita

More than 5000 homes are still without power in Taranaki and drinking water supplies may not be safe in many areas in the aftermath of Cyclone Gita.

Essential services have been cut to thousands of homes and businesses by extreme winds in the region.
Houses in Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatu are still waiting to be reconnected, while slips are preventing repair crews from reaching the damaged power lines.

Water pipe repairs in Taranaki.

Water pipe repairs in Taranaki.

Some parts of State Highway 60 are also severely damaged and the road will remain closed for several days.

Large slips and rockfalls are blocking State Highway 1 near Kaikoura, while the West Coast was also hit.
The storm caused major slips on the Takaka Hill highway, the only road access in the area, which could take days to clear.
Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on his farm in Bainham.
Taranaki Civil Defence this a boil water notice remains in place for the entire region, and that fresh water is available from seven water collection points.

Okato, Oakura and Inglewood are on separate water systems to the rest of New Plymouth, so Civil Defence noted that it is still safe to drink from these supplies.

Red Cross volunteers will be going door to door in affected areas today to check on people's welfare and notify them of where to get water.

Taranaki

