Thousands of homes without power, most without drinkable water in Taranaki following Cyclone Gita

More than 5000 homes are still without power in Taranaki and drinking water supplies may not be safe in many areas in the aftermath of Cyclone Gita.

Houses in Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatu are still waiting to be reconnected, while slips are preventing repair crews from reaching the damaged power lines.

Water pipe repairs in Taranaki. Source: 1 NEWS

Some parts of State Highway 60 are also severely damaged and the road will remain closed for several days.

Taranaki Civil Defence this a boil water notice remains in place for the entire region, and that fresh water is available from seven water collection points.

Okato, Oakura and Inglewood are on separate water systems to the rest of New Plymouth, so Civil Defence noted that it is still safe to drink from these supplies.