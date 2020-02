Thousands of homes are without power this morning following an outage in the Coromandel Peninsula.

Source: istock.com

Approximately 7286 properties in Hikuai, Hahei and Whitianga have been affected, according to PowerCo.

Around 1400 people in Whitiangi lost power at 7.10am, while people in Hahei and Hikuai lost power shortly before 8am.

The cause of the power outage is currently under investigation.