Thousands of foodies take part in culinary journey on Horowhenua Taste Trail

The Horowhenua Taste Trail has cemented itself as an annual event as thousands of foodies flock to the region.

The unique event allows visitors to get behind the scenes and sample fresh produce straight from the source.

For local producers, it's a day which helps them to look forward from what has been a volatile season.

While a wet spring has led to larger eels, asparagus profits are down 20 per cent.

However, the Mayor of Horowhenua, Michael Feyen, has made it clear he doesn't want the urban development that's taking over Auckland's food hub of Pukekohe.