TODAY |

Thousands flock to Christchurch’s Cup Day, dressed to impress and ready to part with cash

Jordan Oppert
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Animals
Jordan Oppert

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s the richest harness racing event in the country, and one of the biggest days on the garden city’s social calendar. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Animals
Jordan Oppert
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Be alert' - Unsolved assaults on female joggers in Auckland may be linked, police say
2
Warnings issued after nearly 40 Auckland beaches contaminated by faeces
3
Cook Islands man returns to now-deserted island to find mother's grave - 'It was spiritual'
4
Fair Go: Should a two-pack of biscuits be the equivalent of two single packs?
5
Paul Gallen leaves radio host with suspected broken rib as prank goes wrong
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:19

Key witness admits exaggeration, trying to sell interview in trial of Dunedin doctor accused of murder

Man dies after falling from Rapaki Rocks in Christchurch

Female kayaker found alive after being reported overdue off Great Barrier Island

'Be alert' - Unsolved assaults on female joggers in Auckland may be linked, police say