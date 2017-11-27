Thousands feel small earthquake that rattled Wellington region overnight

A small earthquake in Cook Strait overnight was felt widely in the Wellington region and parts of Marlborough.

A graphic showing the epicentre of the 4.1 quake in Cook Strait on November 27, as well as the seismograph drum reading. Source: Geonet/1 NEWS graphic

The magnitude 4.1 quake took place about 2.31am, 15km west of Wellington at a depth of 31km.

It was felt most strongly in central Wellington and as far north as Paraparaumu and Masterton, with scattered reports near Picton and Blenheim.

The earthquake came just a few hours after the Ministry of Civil Defence tested a new mobile phone warning system for natural disasters.