Thousands feel severe magnitude 5.5 central New Zealand earthquake across the North Island

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake has rattled central New Zealand this afternoon.

GeoNet graphic showing where the earthquake was felt. Source: GeoNet

The severe quake struck 35km east of Seddon at a depth of 30km at 3:34pm according to GeoNet.

More than 7700 have people have reported feeling the shake on the GeoNet site, as far north as Auckland.

It was felt from Christchurch through to Auckland, according to GeoNet.

The Fire Service says it has had no reports of damage, NZN reports.

A strong 4.8 magnitude aftershock struck in the same location at 4pm.