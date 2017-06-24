Thousands feel light shake near Wellington

Source:NZN
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake has given some Wellingtonians a rude start to the weekend.
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake near Wellington.
Source: GeoNet
Despite being 39 kilometres deep and not particularly high on the scale, the tremor was reported by more than 2500 residents before 6am on Saturday - including one as far north as Foxton Beach.
The bulk of reports to seismological service Geonet described the shaking - centred 15 kilometres north-west of Wellington - as "light".
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news