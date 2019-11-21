TODAY |

Thousands feel 4.2 magnitude earthquake centred near Wellington

Thousands of people in the lower North Island have been woken by a magitude 4.2 earthquake in the Wellington region.

The quake that GeoNet describe as "moderate" struck 5km west of Upper Hutt at 4.57am at a depth of 26km.

It was felt predominantly in the Wellington region and at the top of the South Island with people in Taranaki and Canterterbury also feeling the jolt.

More than 7600 indicated people indicated they felt the earthquake on the GeoNet website.

On Thursday almost 13,000 people felt a 4.5 magnitude quake, centred close to where today's hit.

