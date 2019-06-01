Thousands expected to attend New Zealand Indie Arts Festival, Chromacon

By Ashleigh McCaull



Around 10,000 people are expected to attend the New Zealand Indie Arts Festival over the weekend at Auckland's Aotea Square.

Chromacon 2019 is the largest biennial event in the country and is set to showcase almost 200 Kiwi and international artists.

Festival Director Allan Xia says popularity has grown, with the number of exhibitors doubling compared to 2017.

Some of the talent on offer ranges from illustrators, comic book artists, animators and game developers.

"If you don't know what's being created by New Zealand creators then this is the perfect opportunity … we really want to create quite a positive cycle," says Mr Xia.

Chromacon will feature a diverse range of artists such as up-and-coming creators to those known globally.

Kiwi illustrator Toby Morris has worked for both local and international companies, including US footwear brand Allbirds and New Zealand energy drink V.

Mr Morris says he hopes attendees will get inspired from looking at the variety of artwork on display.

"There's so many talented kids drawing around New Zealand … when I was a kid I never necessarily knew if it was something that I could make a living out of doing," says Mr Morris.

Another Kiwi artist showcasing their work this weekend is Dylan Horrocks, who draws inspiration from comic book series Tintin.

"A lot of what's happening that's really exciting in the arts at the moment in New Zealand is happening below the radar of the established art institutions," says Mr Horrocks.

Mr Horrocks first got his big break overseas, saying there was no market for his art in New Zealand when he first started 30 years ago.

Chromacon stays up and running through crowdfunding on Kickstarter, which helps it to remain a free event to the public.