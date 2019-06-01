TODAY |

Thousands expected to attend New Zealand Indie Arts Festival, Chromacon

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Auckland

By Ashleigh McCaull

Around 10,000 people are expected to attend the New Zealand Indie Arts Festival over the weekend at Auckland's Aotea Square.

Chromacon 2019 is the largest biennial event in the country and is set to showcase almost 200 Kiwi and international artists.

Festival Director Allan Xia says popularity has grown, with the number of exhibitors doubling compared to 2017.

Some of the talent on offer ranges from illustrators, comic book artists, animators and game developers.

"If you don't know what's being created by New Zealand creators then this is the perfect opportunity … we really want to create quite a positive cycle," says Mr Xia.

Chromacon will feature a diverse range of artists such as up-and-coming creators to those known globally.

Kiwi illustrator Toby Morris has worked for both local and international companies, including US footwear brand Allbirds and New Zealand energy drink V.

Mr Morris says he hopes attendees will get inspired from looking at the variety of artwork on display.

"There's so many talented kids drawing around New Zealand … when I was a kid I never necessarily knew if it was something that I could make a living out of doing," says Mr Morris.

Another Kiwi artist showcasing their work this weekend is Dylan Horrocks, who draws inspiration from comic book series Tintin.

"A lot of what's happening that's really exciting in the arts at the moment in New Zealand is happening below the radar of the established art institutions," says Mr Horrocks.

Mr Horrocks first got his big break overseas, saying there was no market for his art in New Zealand when he first started 30 years ago.

Chromacon stays up and running through crowdfunding on Kickstarter, which helps it to remain a free event to the public.

Festival-goers will have the chance to purchase the artists' original work, including drawings, designer toys, comics and much more during the event.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Chromacon 2019 will showcase almost 200 Kiwi and international artists. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Arts and Culture
    Auckland
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:15
    The Windies waltzed to an emphatic seven-wicket win in Nottingham.
    Chris Gayle fireworks lead West Indies to victory in World Cup opener
    2
    “They’re just boobs, half of the population has them,” she told Barbara, who complained about a low cut top.
    Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry responds to unusual viewer feedback about her cleavage
    3
    Memory Brown says the Budget will give her an extra $10 per week, just enough for milk and bread.
    Auckland mother of nine disappointed at lack of support after today's Budget announcement
    4
    Air New Zealand Boeing 787 (file picture).
    Air New Zealand plane en route to Pape'ete struck by lightning, forced to return to Auckland
    5
    9th July 2018, Stadion Allmend, Lucerne, Switzerland; Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern Athletics; Dame Valerie Adams (NZL) in action during the Women's Shot Put event
    Dame Valerie Adams parts ways with her manager of 14 years
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    02:06
    Consumption levels of the likes of icecream and breakfast cereals are soaring.

    'Ultra-processed' foods linked to early death, scientists say
    01:35
    They’re learning how to connect their students to jobs that’ll boost the local economy.

    Keeping Northland's young in the region through meaningful employment on local teachers' agenda
    03:09
    1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay explains.

    Does Budget 2019 go far enough to address poverty?
    Girl playing with colorful toy wood blocks, her mother is helping her, education and fun concept

    More than 70 Whangārei residents in isolation after measles case at childcare centre