Thousands expected at annual Burt Munro rally in Southland this weekend

The Burt Munro challenge takes place in Southland this weekend and thousands are expected to attend the event which commemorates the legendary motorbike racer. 

Four decades after his death the record-breaking Kiwi is still inspiring riders from around the world.
"A bit over 200 people for the rally and then in addition to that there's about 600 competitors" says Rally Chairman, Wayne Affleck. 

Even though Munro died 40 years ago the event still draws in leather-clad petrol heads from all over the world every year.

Bill Swallows who came all the way from Yorkshire, England says "I remember the guy when I was younger and actually doing it, I mean actually doing it. He's a legend."

The event will be in it's 12th year and held in February instead of November to make sure the conditions are perfect to ride along the famous Oreti Beach where Burt rode his Indian motorcycle for the first time. 

The event runs until Sunday and police are expecting a big number of visitors. 

