Thousands of Chilean nationals in NZ desperately worried for loved ones in strife-torn Santiago

Thousands of Chilean nationals living in New Zealand are desperately worried for their loved ones as violence in the country's capital, Santiago, escalates.

At least 19 people have died since protests began in mid-October, and rumours another huge strike is planned for overnight tonight have tensions running high.

Watching live vision of violence in Chile, Esteban Espinoza remembers his experience of the Pinochet dictatorship.

"It's unfortunate but it has brought back to us lots of memories of the past," said Mr Espinoza of Aotearoa Latin American Community Incorporated.

Around 15,000 Chileans live in New Zealand, some deeply concerned for those back home.

"We worry for them because they are the girls that get kidnapped. And so we've been talking to their parents. Parents are marching with them and watching them," Mr Espinoza said.

Since inequality protests began in mid-October, at least 19 are dead, hundreds injured, and thousands have been arrested.

Law student Alejandra Caceres, who took part in a peaceful protest in Auckland at the weekend, wants Chilean President Sebastian Pinera to resign.

"He sent the police, he sent the military forces on the streets. And they are killing our people, raping our people. Thousands of people are missing," she said.

The violence has forced the cancellation of the climate change conference and may affect APEC.

"The closest city to Auckland, New Zealand is Santiago. We are just on the other side of the sea and we are one one of the closest economic powers," Mr Espinoza said.

One-hundred-and-thirty New Zealanders are registered as being in Chile, but none have asked for consular assistance.

New Zealander Leah Henderson teaches English in Santiago.

"So walking through all the students yelling, trying to break the gates at the subway, I got another bus which went past another subway station. There had been tear gas recently deployed there," she said.

Mr Espinoza said: "There is some footage coming out that is out of horror movies."