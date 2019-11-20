Thousands of children put through their paces in Christchurch Tough Kid challenge

More than 5,000 primary school children will run an obstacle course in Christchurch this week in a race designed to teach them resilience.

The Tough Kid challenge was created after the 2011 earthquakes and is now the biggest event of its kind in New Zealand.



"We've got schools coming from all across Canterbury, from as far as Hanmer Springs and Ashburton," Sport Canterbury events coordinator Isaac Sutherland said.

There are 17 obstacles over the 2.5-kilometre-long course which teach the children to work together and learn things they'll never pick up in the classroom.

"For some of the kids, getting in some water, getting in some mud, working as a team - that can be very challenging," Kaiapoi North School teacher Adelma Matthews said.



Two kids - Levi and Noah - were in last place, deciding instead to walk the course.

"The more time here, the less time at school, you know?" one of the boys explained.



The young students are put through their paces as they crawl under a bridge on mud, run through water, and the last leg of the race – a dousing from the Fire Service.

"We were, like, soaring through!" one schoolgirl said. "We were lightning fast!" another added.

The real success, however, is the resilience the children learn along the way.