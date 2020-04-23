Thousands of breaches reported during lockdown, Police Commissioner reveals

Since the start of Covid-19 lockdown last month, more than 55,000 reports of potential breaches have been made to police, Commissioner Andrew Coster revealed today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Since moving to Alert Level 4 on March 25, 4452 breaches have been issued by police, with 423 coming in the past 24 hours, Commissioner Coster says.

A further 3844 warnings and 131 youth referrals have also been issued.

Despite the number of lockdown breaches, Commissioner Coster says the overall crime numbers have dropped in New Zealand with a 57 per cent drop in road policing callouts, a 42 per cent drop in theft and burglary and a 26 per cent drop in assaults.

The early stages of the lockdown did see a rise of domestic violence, before rates dropped to a similar level at this stage last year.