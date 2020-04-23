TODAY |

Thousands of breaches reported during lockdown, Police Commissioner reveals

Since the start of Covid-19 lockdown last month, more than 55,000 reports of potential breaches have been made to police, Commissioner Andrew Coster revealed today.

Since moving to Alert Level 4 on March 25, 4452 breaches have been issued by police, with 423 coming in the past 24 hours, Commissioner Coster says. 

A further 3844 warnings and 131 youth referrals have also been issued.

Despite the number of lockdown breaches, Commissioner Coster says the overall crime numbers have dropped in New Zealand with a 57 per cent drop in road policing callouts, a 42 per cent drop in theft and burglary and a 26 per cent drop in assaults.

The early stages of the lockdown did see a rise of domestic violence, before rates dropped to a similar level at this stage last year.

There has also been a "sharp rise" in calls to the Government's free national mental healthline service.

