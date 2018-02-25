Thousands of bottles of water bound for New Plymouth as students return to school

Thousands of bottles of water will be delivered to New Plymouth schools this week after the State of Emergency was lifted earlier today.

Source: Facebook / Taranaki Civil Defence

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom says the bottled water will be a big help to families in the region.

"Areas affected by the damage caused to our supply network during ex-Cyclone Gita are still under a boil water notice – and this will apply until our testing programme is complete," Mayor Holdom said.

Almost 100 primary and secondary schools, and early childcare centres, will benefit from the water delivery while the boil water notice is still in effect.

Principal of Mangorei School and President of the New Plymouth Principals Association, Michael Carr, says the delivery will be welcomed by the schools.

"Now water supplies have been restored for toilet facilities, the delivery of drinking water can mean we can get on with teaching our kids this week," Mr Carr said.



"Parents should check their school's social media or webpages to confirm they are up and running from Monday."